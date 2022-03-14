Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Cuts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,319 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,843,585,000 after buying an additional 241,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,579,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Boeing by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,368,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,225,603 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $269,559,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,191,277 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $262,009,000 after acquiring an additional 102,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $176.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.95. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $167.58 and a one year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($15.25) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Langenberg & Company began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.05.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.