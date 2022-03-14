Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,481 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in EOG Resources by 268.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 66.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $44,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG opened at $116.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.35. The stock has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Benchmark downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.04.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

