Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 99.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $753,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 156.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $80.24 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.80.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $13,478,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $2,948,371.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 752,471 shares of company stock valued at $66,896,376 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

