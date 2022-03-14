Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.64.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $136.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.54 and a 200-day moving average of $188.65. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.07 and a 52-week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.93%.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,348,930. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

