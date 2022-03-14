Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,955 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,084 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Intel by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,213,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Intel by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,086,486,000 after purchasing an additional 233,487 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,917,843,000 after buying an additional 1,076,990 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,730,774,000 after buying an additional 1,067,667 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intel by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,556,541,000 after buying an additional 1,978,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel stock opened at $45.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

