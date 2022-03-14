Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 662.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.73 on Monday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $26.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

