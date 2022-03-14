Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,777 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 12.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $525,040,000 after acquiring an additional 994,582 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 13.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $418,643,000 after acquiring an additional 889,812 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,531,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $425,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,964,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $335,813,000 after acquiring an additional 315,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at $368,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Western Digital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.

WDC opened at $45.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

