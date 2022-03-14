Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOTZ. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 66.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 90,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 252,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 25,825 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BOTZ opened at $26.53 on Monday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $39.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.67.

