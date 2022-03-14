Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 9,201 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,201 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $50.27 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.53. The company has a market capitalization of $282.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

