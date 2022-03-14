Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $77.86

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $77.86 and last traded at $77.86, with a volume of 9663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.78.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRTX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.27.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. The business’s revenue was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.08) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $111,986.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 345 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $46,899.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,955 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $58,049,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,095,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,756,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,379,000 after purchasing an additional 98,465 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.