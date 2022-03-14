Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $332.70 or 0.00842890 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $8.71 million and $368,373.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00044671 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.49 or 0.06522359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,535.56 or 1.00161765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00040939 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 26,189 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars.

