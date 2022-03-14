Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Tops $24.30 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 14th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $9.53 million and approximately $5,342.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $24.30 or 0.00062385 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00045220 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.94 or 0.06625943 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38,996.16 or 1.00113118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00040909 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 392,100 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

