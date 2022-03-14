Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) by 194.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,615 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $473,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MIRM. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $21.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.51. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The company has a market capitalization of $666.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.45.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

