Mithril (MITH) Price Reaches $0.0299 on Top Exchanges

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0299 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mithril has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $29.93 million and $26.22 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00010074 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.70 or 0.00223956 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000177 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars.

