MJ Gleeson’s (GLE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,080 ($14.15) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 65.95% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.45) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of MJ Gleeson stock opened at GBX 650.78 ($8.53) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of £379.44 million and a P/E ratio of 10.12. MJ Gleeson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 627.06 ($8.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 910 ($11.92). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 712.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 757.40.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

