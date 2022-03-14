Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,103,189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 300,221 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $29,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,055 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

MBT stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.27. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $10.07.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MBT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile (Get Rating)

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.