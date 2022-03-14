Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.27% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MOMO. Zacks Investment Research raised Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.60 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.
Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $5.82 on Monday. Momo has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $17.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.44.
Momo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.
