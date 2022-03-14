Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MOMO. Zacks Investment Research raised Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.60 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $5.82 on Monday. Momo has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $17.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 34,328 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,527,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,679,000 after purchasing an additional 242,929 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the third quarter worth about $8,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

