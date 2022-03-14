Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 91,124 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,054,919 shares.The stock last traded at $5.87 and had previously closed at $6.65.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.60 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Momo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.80.
Momo Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOMO)
Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.
