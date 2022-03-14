Monetha Market Capitalization Achieves $5.61 Million (MTH)

Monetha (MTH) traded 870.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Monetha has a market capitalization of $5.61 million and approximately $230,146.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monetha coin can now be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monetha has traded up 62.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monetha Coin Profile

Monetha (MTH) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

