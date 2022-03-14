MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Short Interest Update

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the February 13th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MONOY stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.58. 13,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.40. MonotaRO has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $32.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.05. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.31 and a beta of 0.18.

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $451.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.38 million. MonotaRO had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 31.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MonotaRO will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) supplies through e-commerce. Its products include cutting tools, bearings, fasteners, industrial equipment, and safety devices. The company was founded by Kinya Seto on October 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

