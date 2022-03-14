Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 5,589 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 67,344 shares.The stock last traded at $10.67 and had previously closed at $11.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the third quarter worth $4,992,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Montauk Renewables by 494.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 408,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Montauk Renewables by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 388,961 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the fourth quarter worth $646,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the fourth quarter worth $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

About Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

