Mooncoin (MOON) Reaches Market Cap of $6.77 Million

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.87 or 0.00265910 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015110 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001291 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000466 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.