Moonriver (MOVR) Market Capitalization Tops $152.99 Million

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for $45.28 or 0.00115819 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a market cap of $152.99 million and $15.71 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00045027 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.70 or 0.06600400 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,993.13 or 0.99728687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00040819 BTC.

Moonriver Coin Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,284,169 coins and its circulating supply is 3,378,374 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

