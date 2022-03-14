Morgan Stanley Acquires 16,651 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of BWX Technologies worth $10,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BWXT opened at $52.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.94. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $591.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

In related news, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $109,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,189. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

