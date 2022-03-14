Morgan Stanley Acquires 249,226 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,500,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Conduent worth $9,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Conduent by 225.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Conduent during the third quarter worth about $79,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in Conduent during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Conduent during the second quarter worth about $146,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $4.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.62 million, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.87. Conduent Incorporated has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNDT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conduent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

