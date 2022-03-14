Morgan Stanley Acquires 32,069 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.88% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $10,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,115,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,420,000 after acquiring an additional 173,671 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,846,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,012,000 after acquiring an additional 20,348 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 964,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,209,000 after acquiring an additional 44,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,490,000 after acquiring an additional 17,001 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,811,000 after acquiring an additional 24,935 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $382,336.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $42.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $929.57 million, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.74. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.48 and a 12-month high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LMAT shares. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

