Morgan Stanley Acquires 4,997,413 Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) by 1,404.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,353,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,997,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.51% of HEXO worth $9,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEXO in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,418,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HEXO by 811.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 890,696 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HEXO by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 246,700 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of HEXO by 1,143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 257,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 236,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEXO in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

HEXO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Atb Cap Markets raised HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1.07 to $0.53 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Shares of NYSE:HEXO opened at $0.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22. The company has a market cap of $215.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. HEXO Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.36 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 157.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HEXO Corp. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, HEXO Plus, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis.

