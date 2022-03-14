Morgan Stanley Acquires 53,141 Shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,587,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,141 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 14.75% of Key Tronic worth $10,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 22,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Key Tronic stock opened at $5.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29. Key Tronic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

