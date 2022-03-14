Morgan Stanley Buys 245,671 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.03% of NextGen Healthcare worth $9,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 828.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 333,260 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 106.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 243,886 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 82.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 402,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 181,761 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $2,337,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 22.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after buying an additional 119,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $19.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average is $16.86. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,929.93, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.17.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Donna Cullen Greene sold 63,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,275,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $48,176.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXGN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink raised NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

