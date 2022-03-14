Morgan Stanley Buys 5,870 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $10,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. 85.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE THG opened at $139.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.87. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.69 and a twelve month high of $144.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.82 and a 200 day moving average of $133.55.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. The Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on THG. StockNews.com raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

In other news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $1,305,320.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,095,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

