Morgan Stanley Cuts Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 916,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 466,639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Orange were worth $9,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORAN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orange by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 27,928 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,378,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Orange by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Orange by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 56,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Orange by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,513,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,312,000 after buying an additional 102,552 shares in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $11.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Orange S.A. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $13.09.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Argus downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

