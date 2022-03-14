Morgan Stanley Cuts Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $10,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1,133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 62,276 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 255.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 75,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 54,123 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,489,000. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 49.9% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 38,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 12,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

CPK opened at $140.51 on Monday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $112.70 and a 52 week high of $146.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $160.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.10 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.59%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $133,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.60.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

