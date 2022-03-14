Morgan Stanley Decreases Holdings in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,566,770 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 579,880 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of Centennial Resource Development worth $10,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 41.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 278,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 81,126 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 2.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,053,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 26,592 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter worth approximately $445,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 22.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 748,006 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 135,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter worth approximately $1,691,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $8.01 on Monday. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 5.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDEV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.

In other news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $81,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 38.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

