Morgan Stanley Decreases Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Dillard’s worth $10,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,411,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,316,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DDS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other Dillard’s news, Director Warren A. Stephens purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,610,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $269.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. Dillard’s, Inc. has a one year low of $83.62 and a one year high of $416.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $16.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.43 by $5.18. Dillard’s had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 52.55%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 17.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.88%.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

