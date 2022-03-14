Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,338 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of Construction Partners worth $10,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Construction Partners by 5.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 118,214.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 12.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $26.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.73. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $44.99.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.23 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 5.16%. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

ROAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Construction Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects, paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement, site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems, mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA, and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

