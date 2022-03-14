Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $9,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,242,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,628,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,313,000 after purchasing an additional 82,967 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 37.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 25.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRE stock opened at $24.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.59. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $22.09 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.68 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 357.89%.

WRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

