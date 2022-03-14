Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 44,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of AZZ worth $10,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,166,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,063,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 18,030 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $48.97 on Monday. AZZ Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.35.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. AZZ had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.79%.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

