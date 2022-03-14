Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 5.65% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $10,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 26,724 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Shares of FUMB opened at $20.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.13. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $20.26.

