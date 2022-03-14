Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 175,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,259 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $9,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 21.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC opened at $61.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $53.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.74 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 39.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Westamerica Bancorporation (Get Rating)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.