Morgan Stanley Has $10.03 Million Stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 130,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of SkyWest worth $10,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SkyWest by 85.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 73.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 20.0% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $25.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.89. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average of $41.37.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

