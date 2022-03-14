Morgan Stanley Has $10.21 Million Stock Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,417,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 551,952 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Alamos Gold worth $10,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 52,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 492,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 14,210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 19,197 shares during the period. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Shares of AGI opened at $8.72 on Monday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.29, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -58.82%.

AGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.04.

About Alamos Gold (Get Rating)

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.