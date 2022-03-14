Morgan Stanley Has $10.33 Million Stock Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,193 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $10,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 20.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 22.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KALU. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $40,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $184,072. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KALU stock opened at $87.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.85. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $86.05 and a one year high of $141.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.52). Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This is a boost from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently -265.52%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

