Morgan Stanley Has $10.50 Million Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 592,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,026 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.52% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $10,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XHR. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.5% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,125,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,973,000 after buying an additional 167,801 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $2,890,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 50.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 413,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 138,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 78.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 113,550 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $1,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on XHR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.53. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 23.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

