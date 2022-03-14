Morgan Stanley Has $9.84 Million Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,210 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.08% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $9,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,744,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,171,000 after buying an additional 49,022 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 109,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 60,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

AMPH opened at $34.30 on Monday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.28.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $269,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 31,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $776,287.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,204 shares of company stock worth $2,454,097. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMPH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

