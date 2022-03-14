Morgan Stanley Has $9.84 Million Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,948 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Genpact worth $9,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Genpact by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Genpact by 987.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Genpact by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $41.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Genpact’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.18%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Genpact (Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.