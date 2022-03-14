Morgan Stanley Has $9.89 Million Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of Bumble worth $9,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bumble by 120.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Bumble during the second quarter worth $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bumble by 405.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bumble during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Bumble during the third quarter worth $100,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bumble from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Bumble from $48.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $21.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 14.52. Bumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $74.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.45.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $208.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.18 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 41.50%. Bumble’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

