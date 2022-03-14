Morgan Stanley Has $9.94 Million Stock Holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 368,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.37% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics worth $9,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 76.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 22.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 15.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

FDMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $15.11 on Monday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $52.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.75.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

