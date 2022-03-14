Morgan Stanley Increases Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Price Target to CHF 154

Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from CHF 149 to CHF 154 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Bâloise from CHF 161.50 to CHF 170.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Bâloise stock remained flat at $$158.25 on Monday. Bâloise has a one year low of $149.55 and a one year high of $168.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.11 and its 200 day moving average is $157.26.

Bâloise Holding AG engages in the provision of insurance and pension solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities. The Non-Life segment offers accident and health insurance as well as products relating to liability, motor, property, and marine insurance.

