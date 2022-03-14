Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.88% of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust worth $10,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,237,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,814,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust stock opened at $101.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.42. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 1 year low of $100.67 and a 1 year high of $114.66.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.