Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of National Health Investors worth $10,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NHI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

NHI stock opened at $57.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.70, a current ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.93. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $78.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.57.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.54%.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

